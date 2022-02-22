Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Atlassian worth $53,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $298.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.68. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.60, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

