Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of IAA worth $51,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $107,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $205,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $232,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.