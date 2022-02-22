Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Quidel worth $53,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 96.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 19.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

QDEL opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $193.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.85.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

