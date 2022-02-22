Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,635 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.69% of Huron Consulting Group worth $53,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

