Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Zillow Group worth $55,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,589 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $37,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,819 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

