Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.86% of Ingevity worth $52,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

