Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.06 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Caesars Entertainment worth $52,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $45,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

