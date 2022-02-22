Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.44 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.11% of Kimball Electronics worth $52,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 199,262 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,745. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

KE stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $449.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

