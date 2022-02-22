Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.81 Million Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.89% of National HealthCare worth $52,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 13.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $986.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

