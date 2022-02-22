Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.53 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.53% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $53,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

