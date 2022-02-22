Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.74 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $53,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

