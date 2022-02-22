Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.06 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.46% of Century Aluminum worth $54,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 318.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

