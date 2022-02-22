Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.42 Million Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Outfront Media worth $54,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 447,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

