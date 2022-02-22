Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.77 Million Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.08% of The Shyft Group worth $54,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

