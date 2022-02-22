Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.96 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $54,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

