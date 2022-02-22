Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.35 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Lamb Weston worth $55,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

