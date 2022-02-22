Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Hillenbrand worth $52,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.