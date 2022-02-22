Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 367,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Pembina Pipeline worth $54,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.