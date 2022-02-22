Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,210 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.62% of CSW Industrials worth $52,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 72.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

