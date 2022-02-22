Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 58,008 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of CenterPoint Energy worth $52,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

