Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.16% of Genesco worth $53,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 76,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 49.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

