Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of STAAR Surgical worth $52,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAA stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

