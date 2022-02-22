Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $55,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $19.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

