Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Abiomed worth $55,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $298.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.28 and a 200 day moving average of $333.38. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

