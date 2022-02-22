Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,203 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.04% of MGE Energy worth $54,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 362.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.