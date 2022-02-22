disBalancer Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $82,725.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.00 or 1.00512114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050087 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,002,101 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

