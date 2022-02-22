DistX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,787.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. DistX has a market capitalization of $11,797.94 and $22,787.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.08 or 1.00006293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00050182 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

