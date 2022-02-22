Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Down 2.2%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.30 ($0.72). Approximately 96,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 124,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.74).

The firm has a market cap of £90.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.24.

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

