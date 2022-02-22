Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,311 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $750.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

