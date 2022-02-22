DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.39

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $646.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
