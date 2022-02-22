DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.39

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $646.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in DMC Global by 56.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DMC Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DMC Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

