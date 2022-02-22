DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Down 8.1%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.49. 13,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 743,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

DCGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Get DocGo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.