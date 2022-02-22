DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Raised by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 1.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of DocuSign worth $76,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 623,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.06.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

