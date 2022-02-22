DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.83

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.83 and last traded at $112.99, with a volume of 8725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.
Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.14, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.
In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
