Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $181.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

