Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $435.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.03. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

