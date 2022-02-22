Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 1,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

