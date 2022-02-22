DomRaider (DRT) Trading Down 35.9% This Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. DomRaider has a market cap of $448,706.92 and $15.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DomRaider has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00110220 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.