Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 22,994 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,388. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $45.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.
RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.