Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.88

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 4974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

