Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

Shares of DFIN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

