Donut Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $333,660.85 and $3,624.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.82 or 0.06918145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.42 or 0.99803532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

