Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.26

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.26 and traded as high as $22.87. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 52,104 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $777.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.34%.
About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.