Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Dorman Products stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
