Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

