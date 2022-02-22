DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Down 9.2%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 73.90 ($1.01). 66,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 63,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.36.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

