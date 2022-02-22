DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DraftKings by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

