DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.42. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 314,951 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 39,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

