Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0041 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.