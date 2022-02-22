Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading Up 12.5%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

