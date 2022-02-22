Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

