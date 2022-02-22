Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

