Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

DRETF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

